Elis (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) PT Lowered to €18.80 at Morgan Stanley

Elis (OTCMKTS:ELSSF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from €21.00 ($21.88) to €18.80 ($19.58) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ELSSF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Elis from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Elis from €18.60 ($19.38) to €18.30 ($19.06) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

OTCMKTS:ELSSF opened at $15.50 on Friday. Elis has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.61 and its 200-day moving average is $15.49.

Elis SA provides linen and work wear textile, hygiene, and well-being services in France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Central Europe, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers table, kitchen, and hotel linens; workwear and personal protective equipment; floor protection mats, mops, and wiping cloths; industrial wipers; beverage solutions, such as water coolers and accessories, cups and bottles, and coffee machines; and pest control, insect control, or disinfection services.

