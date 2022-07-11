Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Argyle Capital Management Inc.

Argyle Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,674 shares during the quarter. Enbridge makes up about 1.3% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. First Command Bank raised its holdings in Enbridge by 96.4% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.42.

NYSE:ENB opened at $42.19 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.43. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $85.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.78.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enbridge had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.669 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 116.16%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

