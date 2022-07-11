Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Shares Sold by Shaker Investments LLC OH

Shaker Investments LLC OH lowered its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,116 shares during the quarter. Encore Capital Group comprises approximately 2.4% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Shaker Investments LLC OH owned about 0.30% of Encore Capital Group worth $4,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,031 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

In other news, Director Laura Olle sold 889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $51,046.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,578.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ ECPG opened at $60.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.25. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.30 and a 12 month high of $72.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $6.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $4.40. The business had revenue of $499.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.08 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Encore Capital Group (Get Rating)

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.