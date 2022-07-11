Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. They currently have a C$3,000.00 price target on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$45.25 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a C$2,500.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Friday, March 25th. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a hold rating and set a C$2,060.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$43.00 price target on Endeavour Mining and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$989.73.
TSE:EDV opened at C$25.61 on Thursday. Endeavour Mining has a 12-month low of C$24.89 and a 12-month high of C$35.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.14.
In related news, Senior Officer Morgan Denis Carroll sold 42,500 shares of Endeavour Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.07, for a total transaction of C$1,277,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,463 shares in the company, valued at C$5,366,382.41.
About Endeavour Mining (Get Rating)
Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.
Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.