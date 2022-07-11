Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. They currently have a C$3,000.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$45.25 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a C$2,500.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Friday, March 25th. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a hold rating and set a C$2,060.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$43.00 price target on Endeavour Mining and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$989.73.

TSE:EDV opened at C$25.61 on Thursday. Endeavour Mining has a 12-month low of C$24.89 and a 12-month high of C$35.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.14.

Endeavour Mining ( TSE:EDV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$869.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$825.97 million. Research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Mining will post 1.2100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Morgan Denis Carroll sold 42,500 shares of Endeavour Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.07, for a total transaction of C$1,277,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,463 shares in the company, valued at C$5,366,382.41.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

