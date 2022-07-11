Entain (LON:ENT) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Entain (LON:ENT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 2,100 ($25.43) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 2,235 ($27.06) to GBX 2,034 ($24.63) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,060 ($24.95) target price on shares of Entain in a report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($32.70) target price on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($26.64) target price on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, July 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,256.29 ($27.32).

Get Entain alerts:

ENT opened at GBX 1,097 ($13.28) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.46 billion and a PE ratio of 2,611.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,348.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,521.59. Entain has a 12-month low of GBX 994.60 ($12.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,500 ($30.27).

In related news, insider Rob Wood sold 98,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,370 ($16.59), for a total transaction of £1,353,299.70 ($1,638,774.16).

Entain Company Profile (Get Rating)

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.