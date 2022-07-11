Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Saratoga Investment Corp.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SAR)

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Saratoga Investment in a research report issued on Friday, July 8th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Saratoga Investment’s current full-year earnings is $2.27 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Saratoga Investment’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Saratoga Investment from $31.00 to $28.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment to $29.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saratoga Investment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

NYSE SAR opened at $23.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.45. Saratoga Investment has a 1 year low of $22.35 and a 1 year high of $30.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.22 and its 200 day moving average is $26.72.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.55 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 31.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 2.0% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 25,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Next Level Private LLC increased its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 4.1% during the first quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 22,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.87%. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is 104.95%.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.