Ervin Investment Management LLC Has $15.05 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ervin Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,640 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 11.1% of Ervin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ervin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL opened at $147.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.94%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays set a $167.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Apple from $157.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.83.

About Apple (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.