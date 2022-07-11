Eukles Asset Management Acquires 381 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Eukles Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,096,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,866 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,112,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,155,000 after acquiring an additional 845,924 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 858,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,214,000 after acquiring an additional 397,287 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,601,000. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,969,000.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $102.51 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.63 and a 12 month high of $115.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.71.

