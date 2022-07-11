Eukles Asset Management Buys 221 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Hershey makes up 1.7% of Eukles Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,591,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,744,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 624,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,835,000 after acquiring an additional 320,233 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 583.7% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 277,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,707,000 after acquiring an additional 237,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 898,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,934,000 after acquiring an additional 219,385 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HSY opened at $219.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $333.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.03. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $167.80 and a 12-month high of $231.60.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.27%.

In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $334,000.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,697,203.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $1,123,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,827,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 649,148 shares of company stock valued at $142,735,470 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.00.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

