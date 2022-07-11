Eukles Asset Management Cuts Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Eukles Asset Management cut its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 19,319.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 8,114 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 93,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,607,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

CHD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.42.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $94.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.39. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.34 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.01 and a 200 day moving average of $97.05.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

In other news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile (Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.