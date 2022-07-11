Eukles Asset Management Decreases Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Eukles Asset Management lowered its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USB opened at $46.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.57. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $44.79 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The company has a market cap of $69.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.14.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

