Eukles Asset Management Has $3.95 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Eukles Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Eukles Asset Management owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $302,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $258,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2,717.6% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 55.8% during the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 195,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,882,000 after purchasing an additional 69,940 shares during the period.

Shares of SPSB stock opened at $29.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.21. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $29.44 and a 12-month high of $31.31.

