Eukles Asset Management Reduces Stock Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Eukles Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 390.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $88.59 on Monday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $69.28 and a 1-year high of $190.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.59 and its 200-day moving average is $105.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $377.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.60 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 12.46%. Fox Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FOXF. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

