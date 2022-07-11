Eukles Asset Management Sells 131 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Eukles Asset Management trimmed its stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 12,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total transaction of $32,454.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,128,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 900 shares of company stock worth $100,119. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JBT opened at $110.86 on Monday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $98.57 and a 12-month high of $177.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.31. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $469.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JBT shares. TheStreet lowered John Bean Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on John Bean Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on John Bean Technologies from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, John Bean Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

