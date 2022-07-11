Eukles Asset Management Sells 434 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Eukles Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,836 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in PayPal by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $73.43 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.79. The company has a market cap of $85.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.44.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

