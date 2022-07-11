Eukles Asset Management Trims Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Eukles Asset Management cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,080 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for 1.6% of Eukles Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $947,274,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Oracle by 44.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $531,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,713 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,399,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,260 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,466,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in shares of Oracle by 352.3% during the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,015,380 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $166,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224. 43.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $110.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.26.

ORCL stock opened at $71.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.35.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

