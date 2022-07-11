Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) PT Lowered to €70.00 at Morgan Stanley

Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €95.00 ($98.96) to €70.00 ($72.92) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ERFSF. Societe Generale lowered shares of Eurofins Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.25.

Shares of ERFSF stock opened at $78.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.25. Eurofins Scientific has a one year low of $75.32 and a one year high of $151.96.

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

