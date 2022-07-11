Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Acquired by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 132.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 8.3% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.40.

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $101.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 61.59 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.81 and a 200-day moving average of $121.63. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.01 and a 52 week high of $149.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $718.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.46 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide Profile (Get Rating)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

