Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Stake Boosted by Potomac Capital Management Inc.

Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Evolus accounts for about 1.3% of Potomac Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Potomac Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Evolus worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Evolus by 521.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,863,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,096 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Evolus by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,317,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,085,000 after purchasing an additional 636,109 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Evolus by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,258,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,195,000 after purchasing an additional 615,955 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Evolus in the 4th quarter worth about $2,022,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Evolus by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 74,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Evolus stock opened at $13.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Evolus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $14.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.10.

Evolus ( NASDAQ:EOLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.24. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 80.20% and a negative net margin of 58.28%. The business had revenue of $33.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 177.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Evolus from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Evolus in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

In related news, Director David N. Gill sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $68,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,716.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lauren P. Silvernail sold 52,015 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $646,026.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,758,311.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,649 shares of company stock valued at $1,538,305. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

