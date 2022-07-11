Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 22,880 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) by 139.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,880 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.10% of LTC Properties worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 240.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.
Shares of LTC Properties stock opened at $38.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 15.55 and a quick ratio of 15.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 0.90. LTC Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $40.33.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.56%.
LTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on LTC Properties from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LTC Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.
LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.
