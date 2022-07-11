Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 482 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Mesa Laboratories worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 999 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, CFO John Sakys sold 722 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.22, for a total transaction of $135,894.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,678 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,373.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.76, for a total value of $1,078,689.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,956,530.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,134 shares of company stock valued at $1,636,913. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MLAB stock opened at $203.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 582.39 and a beta of 0.53. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.32 and a fifty-two week high of $333.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $207.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.82). Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 1.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 182.86%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

