Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 5,908.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 64,816 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.07% of Easterly Government Properties worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,850,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,184,000 after purchasing an additional 444,126 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,126,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,748,000 after purchasing an additional 113,085 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,946,000 after purchasing an additional 175,479 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,514,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,724,000 after purchasing an additional 415,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,328,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,459,000 after purchasing an additional 539,806 shares during the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

NYSE DEA opened at $19.07 on Monday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.49 and a beta of 0.50.

Easterly Government Properties ( NYSE:DEA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.26). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $72.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Easterly Government Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is presently 302.87%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.38.

Easterly Government Properties Profile (Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.