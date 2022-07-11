Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 5,112 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 84.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,139 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.81.

In other news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $105.52 on Monday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $147.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.08. The company has a market capitalization of $61.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.69.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

About EOG Resources (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.