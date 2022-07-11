Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) by 140.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,420 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Tootsie Roll Industries worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries during the 4th quarter worth $400,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries during the 4th quarter worth $304,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries during the 4th quarter worth $35,824,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TR opened at $35.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82 and a beta of -0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.31. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.88 and a 12-month high of $39.20.

Tootsie Roll Industries ( NYSE:TR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $139.29 million for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 11.03%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.64%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Tootsie Roll Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

