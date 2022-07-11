Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 1,252 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Baidu during the first quarter worth about $2,989,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 91.4% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Baidu by 4.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Baidu by 13.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 30.0% in the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $152.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.20 and a 200 day moving average of $142.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.62 and a 12-month high of $187.48.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BIDU shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $272.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.25.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

