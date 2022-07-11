Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes $1.17 Million Position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 45,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.10% of Meridian Bioscience as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 455,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,296,000 after buying an additional 256,729 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 120.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 24,635 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $33.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.27. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.04 and a 52-week high of $34.38.

Meridian Bioscience ( NASDAQ:VIVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $111.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.55 million. Research analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 61,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $1,867,070.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,057,331.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John P. Kenny sold 13,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $406,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,131 shares in the company, valued at $7,953,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,647 shares of company stock worth $3,600,868 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VIVO shares. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday. William Blair lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

