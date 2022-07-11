Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes Position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 91,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.12% of Heartland Express at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 148.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 16,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 5,543 shares during the period. 54.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HTLD. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of HTLD opened at $14.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.49. Heartland Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.46.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $151.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.73 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.69%.

Heartland Express Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.