Fastenal (FAST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 13th. Analysts expect Fastenal to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Fastenal to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $50.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.89 and a 200-day moving average of $55.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $64.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.52%.

In related news, EVP James C. Jansen acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $48,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,529.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.41 per share, for a total transaction of $36,666.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,952.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 3,563 shares of company stock worth $182,773. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,227,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,123,000 after acquiring an additional 681,328 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Fastenal by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,885,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,026,000 after acquiring an additional 256,037 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Fastenal by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,567,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,527,000 after acquiring an additional 117,485 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 255.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 95,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Fastenal by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,220,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,467,000 after acquiring an additional 81,645 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FAST shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

