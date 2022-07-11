Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Sold by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP lowered its holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,635 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Fastly were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at $93,363,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at $33,625,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Fastly by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,084,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,906,000 after buying an additional 630,586 shares during the period. Calixto Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Fastly by 50.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 889,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,959,000 after buying an additional 297,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $31,704.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 304,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,510.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Devon Daniels acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $63,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,428.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,368 shares of company stock worth $550,852. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FSLY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.88.

NYSE:FSLY opened at $13.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26. Fastly, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $58.62.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.94 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 63.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

