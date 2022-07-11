FB Financial (FBK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 18th. Analysts expect FB Financial to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. FB Financial had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $129.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect FB Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get FB Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE FBK opened at $40.29 on Monday. FB Financial has a 12-month low of $34.99 and a 12-month high of $48.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 413.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in FB Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in FB Financial by 64.6% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in FB Financial by 57.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in FB Financial by 13.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on FBK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of FB Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FB Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of FB Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

FB Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.