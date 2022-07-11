Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Purchased by Shaker Investments LLC OH

Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2,310.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 652,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,269,000 after purchasing an additional 625,859 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.04.

FIS opened at $94.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.73. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $152.20.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 127.03%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

