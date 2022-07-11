Financial Comparison: Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) vs. First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI)

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) and First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

This table compares Eastern Bankshares and First Guaranty Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eastern Bankshares 24.39% 5.10% 0.90% First Guaranty Bancshares 23.43% 16.05% 1.06%

Eastern Bankshares has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.0% of Eastern Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.3% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Eastern Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.5% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Eastern Bankshares and First Guaranty Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eastern Bankshares 0 1 1 0 2.50 First Guaranty Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

Eastern Bankshares currently has a consensus target price of $22.75, suggesting a potential upside of 18.55%. First Guaranty Bancshares has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.57%. Given Eastern Bankshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Eastern Bankshares is more favorable than First Guaranty Bancshares.

Dividends

Eastern Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. First Guaranty Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Eastern Bankshares pays out 43.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Guaranty Bancshares pays out 24.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Guaranty Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. First Guaranty Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eastern Bankshares and First Guaranty Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eastern Bankshares $628.31 million 5.62 $154.66 million $0.92 20.86 First Guaranty Bancshares $122.68 million 2.25 $27.30 million $2.60 9.90

Eastern Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than First Guaranty Bancshares. First Guaranty Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eastern Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Eastern Bankshares beats First Guaranty Bancshares on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eastern Bankshares (Get Rating)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, small business loans, residential real estate loans, home equity, and lines of credit, as well as other consumer loans comprising unsecured personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, automobile loans, home improvement loans, airplane loans, and other personal loans. In addition, the company provides cash reserves, cash management, merchant, escrow express, government banking, international banking, interest on lawyers trust accounts, retirement planning, and business telephone banking services, as well as products and services for not-for-profit and healthcare. Further, it offers trust and investment products and services; community development and asset-based lending services; financial planning, portfolio management, wealth management, private banking, and fiduciary products; online, mobile, and telephone banking services; and automated lock box collection and account reconciliation services, as well as various insurance products. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 105 branch offices in eastern Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire; and 23 non-branch offices in eastern Massachusetts, one office in New Hampshire, and one office in Rhode Island. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1818 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About First Guaranty Bancshares (Get Rating)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities. The company also provides loans, such as non-farm, non-residential loans secured by real estate, commercial and industrial loans, one- to four-family residential loans, multifamily loans, construction and land development loans, agricultural loans, farmland loans, and consumer and other loans to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals, and individuals. In addition, it offers a range of consumer services, including credit cards, mobile deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, official checks, online and mobile banking, automated teller machines, and online bill pay; provides additional solutions, such as merchant services, remote deposit capture, and lockbox services to business customers; and invests a portion of its assets in securities issued by the United States Government and its agencies, state and municipal obligations, corporate debt securities, mutual funds, and equity securities, as well as invests in mortgage-backed securities primarily issued or guaranteed by United States Government agencies or enterprises. The company operates through 36 banking facilities primarily located in market services areas of Hammond, Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Shreveport-Bossier City, Lake Charles, Alexandria, Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, Waco, Kentucky, and West Virginia. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Hammond, Louisiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.