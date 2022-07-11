Financial Survey: Relx (NYSE:RELX) vs. Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS)

Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) and Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get Relx alerts:

This table compares Relx and Fidelity National Information Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Relx N/A N/A N/A Fidelity National Information Services 6.43% 8.76% 5.07%

This table compares Relx and Fidelity National Information Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Relx $9.96 billion 5.22 $2.02 billion N/A N/A Fidelity National Information Services $13.88 billion 4.13 $417.00 million $1.48 63.77

Relx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fidelity National Information Services.

Dividends

Relx pays an annual dividend of $0.89 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Fidelity National Information Services pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Fidelity National Information Services pays out 127.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Fidelity National Information Services has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Relx and Fidelity National Information Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Relx 0 1 7 0 2.88 Fidelity National Information Services 0 3 20 1 2.92

Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus price target of $134.04, suggesting a potential upside of 42.02%. Given Fidelity National Information Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fidelity National Information Services is more favorable than Relx.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.6% of Relx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.5% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Relx has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fidelity National Information Services has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fidelity National Information Services beats Relx on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Relx (Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare. The Legal segment provides legal, regulatory, and business information and analytics that help customers in decision-making, as well as increases the productivity. The Exhibitions segment is involved in the events business that combines face-to-face with data and digital tools to help customers learn about markets, source products, and complete transactions. The company was formerly known as Reed Elsevier PLC and changed its name to RELX PLC in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 1903 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Fidelity National Information Services (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail payment solutions; wealth and retirement solutions; and item processing and output services. The Capital Market Solutions segment offers securities processing and finance, global trading, asset management and insurance, and corporate liquidity solutions. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.