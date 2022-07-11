First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 133 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 74,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,137,000 after acquiring an additional 16,593 shares during the period. Quaero Capital S.A. bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $742,000. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 28,412 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,378,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,811 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AYI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $241.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. William Blair downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.57.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $156.56 on Monday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.71 and a 1-year high of $224.59. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.20.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.74. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 5.01%.

In other news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 5,438 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $838,539.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,642,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 906 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total transaction of $160,787.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,805.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Acuity Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

