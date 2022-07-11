First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Acquires New Shares in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at $256,944,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,634,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,047,000 after buying an additional 703,502 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at $22,866,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at $12,817,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,450,000 after buying an additional 157,400 shares during the period. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $67.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $74.09.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 77.13% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.64.

In related news, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $1,290,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,361 shares in the company, valued at $2,411,278.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 9,514 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $564,275.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,611,015.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,639 shares of company stock valued at $1,983,149. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

