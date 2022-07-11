First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 4,900 Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Comerica by 191.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 883.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMA shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Comerica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.40.

Comerica stock opened at $74.22 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $63.07 and a 52 week high of $102.09.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $700.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.36 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 33.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

