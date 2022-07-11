First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys New Holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. owned 0.41% of Eton Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 13,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ETON opened at $2.83 on Monday. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $6.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.63.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Eton Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; and Rezipres, a ready-to-use formulation of a molecule that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia.

