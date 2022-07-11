First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,583.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.57, for a total transaction of $4,156,247.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,026,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,306,356.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.58, for a total value of $343,501.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,043 shares in the company, valued at $46,659,367.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,901 shares of company stock worth $10,376,133. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.25.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $395.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $348.02 and a fifty-two week high of $580.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $417.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $430.12.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $377.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.26 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 20.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

