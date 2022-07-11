First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $303,000 Stock Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth $1,730,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2,130.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 332,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,908,000 after purchasing an additional 317,494 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 19.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 63,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 20.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $1,283,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,007,511 shares in the company, valued at $193,052,131.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 540,000 shares of company stock worth $31,546,000. Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

IBKR stock opened at $56.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.55. The firm has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.80. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.18 and a 1-year high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.34 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business’s revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

