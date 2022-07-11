First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $310,000 Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNFP. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 36,107 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 318,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,386,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,695,000 after purchasing an additional 8,394 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on PNFP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Stephens decreased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $74.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.56. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.21. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.90 and a 52-week high of $111.31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $342.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.34 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 36.76%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.94%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

