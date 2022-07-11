First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $414,000 Stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Universal Display by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 56,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,369,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on OLED. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America cut Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

Shares of OLED opened at $108.61 on Monday. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $98.71 and a 1 year high of $237.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.46.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.81 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

