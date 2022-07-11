First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $579,000 Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 75.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,725 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Salesforce by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 34,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,765,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $399,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 11.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 170,612 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,224,000 after acquiring an additional 17,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Capital Co boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 37.4% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 2,905 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $175.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $174.62 billion, a PE ratio of 170.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.15 and a 200-day moving average of $197.37.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 1,556 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.16, for a total transaction of $292,776.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,375,919.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 9,419 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.94, for a total value of $1,770,206.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,436,352,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,143 shares of company stock valued at $14,990,694 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.28.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

