First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Invests $304,000 in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SITM. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SiTime during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,873,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in SiTime by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in SiTime during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SiTime during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,920,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SiTime by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,624,000 after purchasing an additional 18,952 shares during the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SITM opened at $152.87 on Monday. SiTime Co. has a 12 month low of $110.93 and a 12 month high of $341.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.21, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.68.

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). SiTime had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $70.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of SiTime from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.00.

In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.23, for a total value of $394,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $266,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,923,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,152 shares of company stock valued at $3,994,118. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

