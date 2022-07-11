First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 365 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Middleby alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on MIDD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Middleby from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Middleby from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Middleby in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Middleby from $211.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Middleby has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

In related news, CEO Timothy John Fitzgerald purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $132.29 per share, with a total value of $992,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $139.57 per share, with a total value of $202,376.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,411,211.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 10,985 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,966. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Middleby stock opened at $127.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.99 and a 200-day moving average of $162.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.58. The Middleby Co. has a 52-week low of $121.85 and a 52-week high of $201.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $994.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.97 million. Middleby had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 19.53%. Middleby’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Middleby (Get Rating)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.