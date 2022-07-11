First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Purchases New Holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRX. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 98.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Shares of RRX opened at $112.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.53. Regal Rexnord Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.28 and a fifty-two week high of $176.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 11.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Regal Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is 25.83%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.60.

Regal Rexnord Profile (Get Rating)

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.