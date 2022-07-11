First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Raises Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 29,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,320,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 149,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,950,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

UPS opened at $185.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.34 and a 12-month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays set a $220.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.65.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

