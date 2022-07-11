First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,269 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $47.49 on Monday. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $41.63 and a 1-year high of $78.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.90.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Ciena had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $949.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Ciena from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Ciena from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Cowen decreased their target price on Ciena from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ciena from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ciena in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.71.

In other Ciena news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $174,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,450,533.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $201,043.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 451,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,599,214.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,310 shares of company stock worth $1,501,573. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

