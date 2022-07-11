First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Takes Position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in SunPower by 20.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in SunPower by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in SunPower by 4.3% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in SunPower by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 20,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in SunPower by 90.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPWR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on SunPower in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on SunPower in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on SunPower from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SunPower from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.54.

NASDAQ SPWR opened at $17.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.86 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.25. SunPower Co. has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $34.61.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. SunPower had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $350.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

