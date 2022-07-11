First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 29,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

BSV opened at $76.63 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.27. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.65 and a 12 month high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

