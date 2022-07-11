First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Trims Position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,834 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 121.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 705 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

PDC Energy stock opened at $59.15 on Monday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.52 and a 52-week high of $89.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.23 and a 200-day moving average of $65.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $316.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.98 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 18.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PDCE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $71.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.63.

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,201 shares in the company, valued at $27,389,888.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total value of $68,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,088,224.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,038 shares of company stock valued at $3,936,386 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

